S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 10,000 for the third consecutive day Sunday on fewer tests on the weekend and the waning omicron-driven virus wave.
The country added 7,382 new infections, including 78 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,225,460, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's figure was down from 8,442 the previous day. It was also down from 9,832 new cases logged a week earlier.
The country added 20 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 24,371. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 98, compared with 101 the previous day.
As of Sunday, 44.61 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.34 million had received their first booster shots.
More than 4.26 million people, or 8.3 percent of the population, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.
