(News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan close ranks amid growing N.K. threats

As the North has staged 18 known rounds of major weapons tests this year, including the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles, the South, the U.S. and Japan have shared the growing need for cooperation, including in the area of intelligence sharing. Under the Joe Biden administration, the U.S. has placed more emphasis on boosting three-way security partnerships with its Northeast Asian allies. Washington believes that it is central to preserving the so-called rules-based international order in the midst of China's growing assertiveness and the Russia-Ukraine war.