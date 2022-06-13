Korean-language dailies

-- ILO announces basic labor rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Disruptions deepen as unionized truckers continue strike (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan close ranks amid growing N.K. missile threats (Donga Ilbo)

-- Respect for animal rights should be expanded to weak members of society: first lady (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense (Segye Ilbo)

-- 38 OECD members report 9.2 pct rise in living costs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Pension reform plan halted by gov't, parties (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gas prices hit 10-yr high (Hankyoreh)

-- Fears of recession high as OECD's living costs surge (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Recession fears amid OECD members' 9.2 pct inflation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fears of 'foodflation' (Korea Economic Daily)

