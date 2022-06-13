Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 June 13, 2022

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/19 Sunny 60

Suwon 29/19 Sunny 60

Cheongju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 26/18 Sunny 60

Gangneung 23/17 Sunny 60

Jeonju 26/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/20 Rain 60

Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 30

Busan 23/18 Cloudy 30

(END)

