S. Korea kicks off integrated 'Hwarang' defense drills

10:53 June 13, 2022

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military kicked off annual joint drills with local governments, police, and firefighters Monday as part of efforts to maintain an integrated defense posture.

The Hwarang training got underway in the southeastern port city of Busan and the neighboring city of Ulsan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It is also scheduled to run in four other major regions through October.

Field training exercises are being staged in strict accordance with the government's health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Service members participate in the Hwarang training in Ansan, 42 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo taken on July 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

