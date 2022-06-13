Go to Contents
Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik

11:42 June 13, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday sought an arrest warrant for former Industry Minister Paik Un-gyu over allegations that while in office he forced the heads of several energy-related state firms to step down.

Paik, the former Moon Jae-in administration's first minister of trade, industry and energy, is under suspicion of forcing the resignation of heads of state-run energy companies who were appointed under the preceding Park Geun-hye government, shortly after he took office in 2017.

Prosecutors questioned Paik last week on charges of abuse of power.

khj@yna.co.kr
