Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Monday sought an arrest warrant for former Industry Minister Paik Un-gyu over allegations that while in office he forced the heads of several energy-related state firms to step down.
Paik, the former Moon Jae-in administration's first minister of trade, industry and energy, is under suspicion of forcing the resignation of heads of state-run energy companies who were appointed under the preceding Park Geun-hye government, shortly after he took office in 2017.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 5-month low
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell to their lowest tally in five months Monday as the country is working to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 3,828 COVID-19 infections, including 60 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,229,288, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's suspected COVID-19 cases below 40,000: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped to below 40,000, its state media said Monday.
More than 36,710 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges officials to wage battle against power abuse, bureaucratism
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on officials to root out bureaucratism and other "non-revolutionary" acts, state media said Monday, in his latest efforts to tighten internal discipline.
Kim presided over a meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) the previous day in Pyongyang to discuss ways to improve the roles of party organizations in the overall state affairs this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The Secretariat discussed the issue of waging a "more intensive struggle against unsound and non-revolutionary acts including abuse of power and bureaucratism" revealed among some party officials, it said.
-----------------
'Squid Game' to return for 2nd season
SEOUL -- The global sensation "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix confirmed Monday.
"A whole new round is coming," director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans released by Netflix. "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming."
-----------------
