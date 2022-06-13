Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 334 more COVID-19 cases

14:53 June 13, 2022

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 334 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 168,990, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 277 from the Army, 31 from the Air Force and 13 from the Navy.

There were also 11 cases from the Marine Corps and two from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 3,691 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member boarding a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK