Yoon appoints chief of National Tax Service
18:02 June 13, 2022
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed the new chief of the National Tax Service (NTS) on Monday after the National Assembly failed to hold a confirmation hearing for the nominee.
Kim Chang-ki, a longtime tax official, was nominated last month to head the NTS but was unable to undergo a confirmation hearing amid a parliamentary deadlock over various issues, including who will chair the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.
Kim is the first NTS chief to be appointed without a confirmation hearing.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)