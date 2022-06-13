S. Korean volunteer fighter quizzed over unauthorized stay in Ukraine
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean volunteer fighter who recently returned from Ukraine has been questioned by police over possible violation of passport law for his unauthorized stay in the war-ridden country, officials said Monday.
Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber, voluntarily appeared at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last Friday and underwent questioning, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.
Rhee has reportedly admitted to most of the charges.
He returned home on May 27 after sustaining injuries in Ukraine, where he had spent the past three months, having joined the war as a volunteer fighter.
Police had said they would investigate Rhee over passport law violation charges when he returns, as he traveled to the war-stricken country in defiance of the country's travel ban to Ukraine.
South Korea has banned its nationals from traveling to all regions of Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns. Entering the country without approval is punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$7,763) under Korean law. Rhee is now banned from leaving the country.
