N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
03:36 June 14, 2022
WASHINGTON, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Monday urged North Korea to refrain from staging additional provocations including a nuclear test, saying that they will only further isolate the impoverished country.
The top diplomats also said North Korean provocations will be met with a strong response.
"We affirm that any North Korean provocations, including a nuclear test, will be met with a united and firm response from our alliance and the international community," Park said in a joint press conference with his U.S. counterpart.
