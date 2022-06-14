Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:57 June 14, 2022

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. inflation woes deal heavy blow to local financial market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Markets plunge on 'Black Monday' on soaring U.S. inflation (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- KOSPI tumbles 3.5 pct on concerns over U.S. monetary tightening (Donga Ilbo)
-- Rival parties clash over greater parliamentary clout (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Global market dips on U.S. inflation worries (Segye Ilbo)
-- 'Black Monday' for global market on fears over U.S. monetary tightening (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KOSPI sinks on fears of giant step by U.S. to catch inflation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Party is over,' alarming sound for IT industry (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's economic team put to test amid specter of perfect storm (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI slumps on inflation fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Black Monday': KOSPI loses 91 points (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Stock collapse as rate fears increase (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- KOSPI hits 19-month low as US inflation skyrockets (Korea Herald)
-- KOSPI dips to 19-month low on inflation fears (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK