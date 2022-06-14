Go to Contents
Yoon names 3rd deputy director of NIS

11:18 June 14, 2022

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol tapped a cybersecurity expert to be the third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Tuesday, his office said.

Baek Jong-wook, a professor of computer engineering at Gachon University, was nominated after previously serving as chief of the NIS national cybersecurity center, it said.

The position of third deputy director is responsible for science and cyber intelligence operations.

Baek's nomination completes the lineup of NIS leadership positions, following the appointments of NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun, the first and second deputy directors, and the chief of planning and coordination.

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows Baek Jong-wook, nominee to be third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

