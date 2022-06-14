S. Korean FM calls for 'future-oriented' cooperation with Japan, China

"Given the stature and economic and cultural potential of the three countries, should we continue our future-oriented cooperation, it would be an important driving force for peace and prosperity in the world beyond the East Asia level," Foreign Minister Park Jin said in a written message to the International Forum on Trilateral Cooperation. The forum took place in Seoul, hosted by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) established in the capital in 2011 with a vision for promoting partnerships among the three sides.