Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
WASHINGTON -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Monday urged North Korea to refrain from staging additional provocations including a nuclear test, saying that they will only further isolate the impoverished country.
The top diplomats also said North Korean provocations will be met with a strong response.
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to postpone this week's scheduled launch of its space rocket Nuri by one day over safety concerns due to strong winds at the launch site, the science ministry said Tuesday.
Nuri was initially set to make its second launch attempt on Wednesday at Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung, eight months after the first trial in October ended in partial success.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to near 10,000, deaths drop to 9-month low
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to nearly 10,000 on Tuesday, while the number of deaths came down to a nine-month low.
The country added 9,778 COVID-19 infections, including 41 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,239,056, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it plans to "actively" take steps to stabilize the financial market hit hard by fears about the Federal Reserve's more aggressive rate hikes than previously thought.
Global financial markets have been roiled this week amid the growing prospect that the Fed may hike interest rates by a larger-than-expected margin of 0.75 percentage point this week to tame high-flying inflation.
(LEAD) Shippers urge truckers to promptly end strike putting smaller traders at risk
SEOUL -- South Korean shippers urged striking truckers Tuesday to end their protest and resume negotiations over the disputed freight rate system, stressing that smaller export and import traders could take the brunt of the prolonged cargo disruptions.
An industry group representing some 70,000 shippers made the emphatic call as thousands of truckers have walked off the job in protest of a planned expiry of a freight rate system guaranteeing the minimum pay and other subsidies.
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold missile defense exercise in August: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan plan to conduct a combined missile search and tracking exercise in waters off Hawaii in August to bolster their readiness to counter North Korea's evolving missile threats, informed sources said Tuesday.
The biennial Pacific Dragon exercise is scheduled to take place from Aug. 1-14 as the three countries are seeking to step up security cooperation amid tensions caused by the North's recent missile launches and speculation that it could conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks.
SK Innovation invests $30 mln in U.S. clean energy startup Amogy
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co. said Tuesday it will invest US$30 million in Amogy Inc., a U.S. developer of ammonia-based, emission-free power solutions, and cooperate in the development of related technologies.
To that end, both companies signed a deal on strategic investment and a memorandum of understanding on technology cooperation in a ceremony in San Jose, California, on Sunday, SK Innovation said.
