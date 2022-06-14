Yoon names veteran ruling party lawmaker as special envoy to China
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has named a veteran ruling party lawmaker as a special envoy to China, officials from the presidential office said Tuesday.
Yoon recently asked Rep. Joo Ho-young, a five-term lawmaker from the People Power Party (PPP), to lead a delegation to Beijing, according to the officials.
The schedule of the delegation's visit to China has yet to be confirmed due to the COVID-19 situation there.
The delegation is expected to discuss bilateral relations as well as North Korea issues when it makes its trip to Beijing.
Earlier this month, Yoon sent Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the PPP as a special envoy to the European Union.
