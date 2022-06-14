S. Korea coach happy with 'team spirit' after 4 friendlies in World Cup buildup

"We're going to make mistakes in the future. We should try to improve (on) that," the coach said. "There were many, many things we did well. The most important for me was the way we reacted in the second game (against Chile) after we lost the first one (to Brazil), and the way we reacted after we were losing 2-0 (to Paraguay) in the second half and kept playing in our style. This is the best thing of this training camp."