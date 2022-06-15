Korean-language dailies

-- Truck drivers to return to work after weeklong strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Truckers decide to end strike after late-night negotiation with gov't (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- S. Korean economy faces 'complex crisis': finance minister (Donga Ilbo)

-- N.K. nuke test will be met with swift, stern response from U.S., S. Korea: FMs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- KOSPI dips below 2,500 level; won touches 1,290 per dollar (Segye Ilbo)

-- Truckers to end weeklong strike following agreement on freight rate system (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Truck drivers to return to work after strike that caused logistic disruptions (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Truckers decide to end strike as they reach agreement with gov't on freight rate system (Hankyoreh)

-- Tensions between Yoon, opposition party rise over bill, appointment of tax chief (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mortgage lending rate may top 8 pct amid Fed's monetary tightening (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Truckers to return to work after strike that caused 2 tln won in economic damage (Korea Economic Daily)

