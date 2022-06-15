Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Truck drivers to return to work after weeklong strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Truckers decide to end strike after late-night negotiation with gov't (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy faces 'complex crisis': finance minister (Donga Ilbo)
-- N.K. nuke test will be met with swift, stern response from U.S., S. Korea: FMs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KOSPI dips below 2,500 level; won touches 1,290 per dollar (Segye Ilbo)
-- Truckers to end weeklong strike following agreement on freight rate system (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Truck drivers to return to work after strike that caused logistic disruptions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Truckers decide to end strike as they reach agreement with gov't on freight rate system (Hankyoreh)
-- Tensions between Yoon, opposition party rise over bill, appointment of tax chief (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mortgage lending rate may top 8 pct amid Fed's monetary tightening (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Truckers to return to work after strike that caused 2 tln won in economic damage (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Stocks fall for sixth day, KOSPI below 2,500 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- As US Fed decision looms, KOSPI sinks under 2,500 (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea seeks to establish North Korean human rights foundation (Korea Times)
