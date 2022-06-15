(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 15)

Now, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration should take preemptive action to ensure financial stability and keep the economic growth momentum. For this, the government must mobilize all possible means to bring inflation under control and minimize the effects of other downside risks on the economy. Of course, this is easier said than done. Yet the country cannot tackle all the difficulties by taking stopgap measures. Therefore it is imperative to work out more fundamental and comprehensive steps to avoid looming economic woes.