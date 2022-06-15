(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 15)

Fandom politics does not help democracy. Blind allegiance and unconditional attacks only jeopardizes democracy as they vaporize reasonable debates. The DP must learn lessons from its overwhelming loss in the local elections. Even after its defeat, DP members praised the party for a "good fight." Buoyed by pressure from the hawks in the party, the DP pressed ahead with an unheard-of bill aimed at taking investigative powers from the prosecution once and for all. The supermajority party unanimously passed the bill. The DP is now attempting to take the chairmanship of the powerful Legislation and Judiciary Committee in the legislature despite vehement opposition from the PPP.