BTS declares hiatus for individual activities
07:29 June 15, 2022
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS said they will suspend performing as a group and focus instead on solo projects to explore the growth of individual members.
"The K-pop idol system doesn't give you time to mature. You don't have time to grow because you have to keep producing something," band leader RM said at a dinner with other bandmates to celebrate the group's ninth anniversary.
The group uploaded a video of the dinner on YouTube on Tuesday night.
