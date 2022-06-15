Go to Contents
BTS declares hiatus for individual activities

07:29 June 15, 2022

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS said they will suspend performing as a group and focus instead on solo projects to explore the growth of individual members.

"The K-pop idol system doesn't give you time to mature. You don't have time to grow because you have to keep producing something," band leader RM said at a dinner with other bandmates to celebrate the group's ninth anniversary.

The group uploaded a video of the dinner on YouTube on Tuesday night.

A photo of K-pop supergroup BTS, captured from the group's official Twitter account on June 10, 2022 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

