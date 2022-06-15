S. Korea's job growth extended for 15th month in May
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the 15th consecutive month in May as economic recovery momentum has been extended despite heightened global uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 28.49 million last month, up 935,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The May reading was higher than an on-year increase of 865,000 in April and also marked the largest job additions in 22 years for any May.
The country's jobless rate fell 1 percentage point on-year to 3 percent in May.
The statistics agency said the country has extended job recovery momentum and that employment in in-person services increased last month amid the lifting of virus curbs.
On April 18, the country lifted most coronavirus restrictions, except the mask mandate, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life.
