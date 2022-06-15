S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 6th day
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday amid the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 9,435 COVID-19 infections, including 104 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,248,479, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March. On Monday, the daily new cases dropped to 3,828, the lowest since the 3,094 reported on Jan. 11.
The number of deaths was nine, bringing the death toll to 24,399. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 93, down from 98 the previous day, the KDCA said.
