S. Korean, Swedish defense officials hold talks on regional security

14:26 June 15, 2022

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Sweden held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss regional security and bilateral defense cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The meeting between Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his Swedish counterpart, Jan-Olof Lind, came amid the two countries' shared concerns over North Korea's continued missile provocations and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Shin expressed gratitude for Sweden's backing of South Korea's efforts to foster a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and called for its continued support.

In response, Lind said Stockholm will play "every role" to help peace efforts on the peninsula, according to the ministry.

Lind also explained Sweden's push to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and its current diplomatic and security policy.

The two countries agreed to continue to strengthen defense cooperation in various areas, including high-level exchanges, military education and peacekeeping activities.

Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (L) holds talks with his Swedish counterpart Jan-Olof Lind, in Seoul on June 15, 2022, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

