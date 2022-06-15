S. Korean activist reelected as vice chair of U.N. panel for disabilities
14:45 June 15, 2022
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Kim Mi-yeon, the vice chair of the United Nations committee for disabilities, has been reelected to a second four-year term at the committee, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Kim, a South Korean disability rights activist, garnered support from 120 out of 185 member states to retain her seat at the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) during a session held at the U.N. Headquarters in New York on Tuesday (local time), the ministry said.
She was elected to the post in 2021, with her second term slated to begin in January.
