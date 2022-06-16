Korean-language dailies

-- BTS temporarily halts group activities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Finance Minister Choo says economy will not improve in short term (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Gov't: 'Fishery official killed by North unlikely to have crossed to North on his own' (Donga Ilbo)

-- PPP, gov't declare 'long-term economic battle' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- PPP, gov't declare entry into 'long-haul economic battle' (Segye Ilbo)

-- Gov't to cut corporate, oil taxes, increase pension for elderly (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea declares 'war against economic crisis' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon responds: 'It's my first time being president' over controversy involving first lady (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Don't cry, BTS. It's OK to rest for a while' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Winter has come'; cryptocurrency ecosystem shows signs of collapse (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Stagflation strikes manufacturing industry (Korea Economic Daily)

