Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- BTS temporarily halts group activities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Finance Minister Choo says economy will not improve in short term (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Gov't: 'Fishery official killed by North unlikely to have crossed to North on his own' (Donga Ilbo)
-- PPP, gov't declare 'long-term economic battle' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- PPP, gov't declare entry into 'long-haul economic battle' (Segye Ilbo)
-- Gov't to cut corporate, oil taxes, increase pension for elderly (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea declares 'war against economic crisis' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon responds: 'It's my first time being president' over controversy involving first lady (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Don't cry, BTS. It's OK to rest for a while' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Winter has come'; cryptocurrency ecosystem shows signs of collapse (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stagflation strikes manufacturing industry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BTS 'hiatus' storm hits HYBE shares (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Employment up 935,000 in May, biggest increase in 22 years (Korea Herald)
-- Nuri launch called off (Korea Times)
(END)