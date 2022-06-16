(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 16)

But the road ahead looks bumpier than previously thought. The country's consumer prices jumped 5.4 percent on-year in May, the fastest rise in almost 14 years. Given the rising local inflation and the Fed's expected rate hikes, the Bank of Korea is also set to additionally raise the rate soon. The Korean central bank already raised the policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent last month, marking the fifth increase in borrowing costs since August last year.