(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 16)

Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choo Kyung-ho, who also serves as finance minister, has proposed a united battle against the crisis. His proposal was followed by the People Power Party's call for radical deregulation. The government must pay heed to Choo's emphasis on restructuring of the five key areas of the economy: the public sector, labor, education, finance and services. The finance minister urged the National Assembly to support the new administration's crusade to win the battle.