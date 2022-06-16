Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:01 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 27/19 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 27/17 Rain 20

Gangneung 26/16 Rain 0

Jeonju 27/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 0

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

(END)

