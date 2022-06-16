S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 7th day
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 10,000 for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday as the country moves toward returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 7,994 COVID-19 infections, including 90 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,256,457, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The country added eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,407. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 98, up from 93 the previous day, the KDCA said.
South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown a downward trend after daily new cases peaked at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.
(END)