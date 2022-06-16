Gist of new government's economic policy direction
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy goals under the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The economic policy road map centers on deregulation and tax cuts in a bid to support the economic growth led by the private sector.
Revitalizing economic growth led by private sector
-- to ease regulations, boost corporate vitality
-- to expand corporate investment, create jobs
-- to nurture small and venture firms
-- to establish fair market principles
Upgrading economic fundamentals via structural reform
-- to revamp public sector, state pension fund
-- to reform labor market
-- to carry out education reform
-- to seek innovation in the financial and service industries
Laying groundwork for 'pace-setting' economy
-- to seek innovation with science technology, research & development
-- to foster cutting-edge strategic industries
-- to tackle changes in demographic structure
-- to achieve goal of carbon neutrality, fight climate change
Promoting shared values
-- to strengthen social safety net
-- to expand window of opportunities for work
-- to upgrade welfare system
-- to promote balanced regional development
