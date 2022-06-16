Go to Contents
Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation

11:53 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday his government will pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth and deregulation in an effort to overcome the multi-faceted economic crisis.

Yoon made the remark during a meeting on the new government's economy policy directions where officials mapped out economic plans over the next five years.

"Our economy is facing grave internal, external conditions," Yoon said. "We must solve the chronic issues of low growth and polarization by growing our economy swiftly, while overcoming the current crisis in people's livelihoods."

The Yoon administration's economic policy roadmap comes amid rising concerns of global economic slowdown and higher inflation.

President Yoon Suk-yeol heads to his office in Seoul on June 15, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

