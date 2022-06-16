Bank's bad loan ratio increases in April
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea inched up in April from a month earlier, the financial regulator said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.23 percent at the end of April, up 0.02 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year earlier, the ratio was down 0.07 percentage point.
The ratio reflected loans overdue by one month or longer in principal and interest repayment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans stood at 0.18 percent in April, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier.
The ratio on home-backed loans was 0.11 percent, up 0.01 percentage point from March.
The ratio for corporate loans also edged up 0.02 percentage point on-month to 0.28 percent at the end of April, the data showed.
