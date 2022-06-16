Taihan Cable & Solution to set up US$80-million joint venture in Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Taihan Cable & Solution Co., a major cable maker in South Korea, said Thursday that it has signed a deal to set up a US$80-million joint venture in Saudi Arabia to produce high-voltage power cables.
Under the deal with Mohammed Al-Ojaimi Group, Taihan Cable & Solution will set up the joint venture, named Saudi-Taihan Cable & Solution, in the kingdom's capital of Riyadh, with Taihan holding a 51-percent stake in the company.
The joint venture will begin the construction of a plant within this year, and plans to complete the facility by 2023.
Taihan Cable said the business cooperation will help expand its presence in the Middle East region and Europe.
