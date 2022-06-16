Seoul shares up late Thurs. morning on rate hike relief
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded higher late Thursday morning as the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered the sharpest interest rate hike in almost three decades in a show of its commitment to taming high inflation.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 31.20 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,478.58 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market got off to a strong start, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street, as investors were relieved over the Fed's decision to hike the key rates by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994.
Analysts said the move met market expectations, and signaled the central bank's determination to fight inflation. The U.S. consumer prices for May rose 8.6 percent, the highest level since 1981.
The Fed also indicated that it could raise the rates by the similar margin next month.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares traded higher, with tech and bio shares leading the upturn on bargain hunting.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.66 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.15 percent.
Major battery maker LG Energy Solution surged 2.74 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem surged 4.46 percent.
Samsung Biologics grew 2.74 percent, and No. 1 steelmaker POSCO climbed 2.49 percent.
Carmakers also gained ground, with Hyundai Motor increasing 0.57 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia going up 0.64 percent.
But internet portal giant Naver fell 0.61 percent, and KB Financial shed 0.56 percent.
The local currency traded at 1,284.15 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 6.35 won from the previous session's close.
