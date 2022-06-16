First lady to visit ex-President Chun's widow
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee was set to visit the widow of former President Chun Doo-hwan at her house in western Seoul on Thursday, officials said.
Kim will pay a visit to Lee Soon-ja, Chun's widow, at around 3 p.m., according to the officials.
This is Kim's third time meeting the wife of a former president, following Kim Yoon-ok, former President Lee Myung-bak's wife, and Kwon Yang-sook, former President Roh Moo-hyun's widow.
Kim is said to be also working to set up a meeting with former President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook.
"Kim will keep trying to meet former first ladies," an official at the Yongsan presidential office said, noting all the meetings are unofficial and should not be "politically interpreted."
