First lady to visit ex-President Chun's widow

15:02 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee was set to visit the widow of former President Chun Doo-hwan at her house in western Seoul on Thursday, officials said.

Kim will pay a visit to Lee Soon-ja, Chun's widow, at around 3 p.m., according to the officials.

This is Kim's third time meeting the wife of a former president, following Kim Yoon-ok, former President Lee Myung-bak's wife, and Kwon Yang-sook, former President Roh Moo-hyun's widow.

Kim is said to be also working to set up a meeting with former President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook.

"Kim will keep trying to meet former first ladies," an official at the Yongsan presidential office said, noting all the meetings are unofficial and should not be "politically interpreted."

In this photo provided by the presidential office, first lady Kim Keon-hee (L) and Kwon Yang-sook, the widow of former President Roh Moo-hyun, pose for a photo at Kwon's home in the southeastern village of Bongha on June 13, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

