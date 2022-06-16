Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #bourse operator-investor relations #krx #ir

S. Korea's bourse operator holds investor relations sessions in San Diego

16:12 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator said Thursday it has held investor relations (IR) sessions in the United States to woo promising firms there to go public on the country's tech-laden KOSDAQ market.

Some 100 entrepreneurs and financial experts there attended the one-day 2022 Korean Capital Market Conference in San Diego on Wednesday, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The IR event centered on the advantages of market debuts in South Korea, such as high valuation, rich liquidity and low IPO costs, the KRX said.

The KRX said local companies that specialize in bio, artificial intelligence and semiconductors were particularly interested in the San Diego IR.

The event was followed by one-on-one consultation sessions, primarily for businesses based in the western U.S.

Entrepreneurs and financial experts attend the 2022 Korean Capital Market Conference in San Diego on June 15, 2022. The photo was provided by the Korea Exchange (KRX). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK