S. Korea, U.S. come up with concrete ways to boost alliance: FM Park
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Seoul and Washington have come up with "concrete cooperation measures" for the future development of their alliance, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Thursday.
Park made the remarks as he wrapped up his four-day trip to the U.S., the first of its kind since he came into office last month.
"We held productive discussions on issues ranging from North Korea, the bilateral alliance, expanding the supply chain, as well as security and practical cooperation, based on the momentum of strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance created by their successful summit meeting on May 21," he told reporters as he arrived at Incheon International Airport.
Park held bilateral talks with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation during his trip.
During his meeting with Blinken, the two sides agreed the North Korea issue is the "top policy priority" for both Seoul and Washington.
