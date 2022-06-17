N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 3rd day: state media
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 30,000 for the third consecutive day, its state media said Friday.
More than 23,160 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.58 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which more than 4.54 million have recovered, and at least 40,960 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)