07:06 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Fruitless trickle-down effect policy renewed after 5 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Corporate taxes to be lowered from 25 percent to 22 percent to revive economy with biz-friendly policy (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. lower growth predictions amid economic headwinds (Donga Ilbo)
-- Tax cuts, biz-friendly policy; gov't seeks to pursue private sector-led growth (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tax cuts, private sector-led growth: 'Yoonnomics' set sail (Segye Ilbo)
-- Corporate taxs to be lowered to 22 percent; property ownership tax not to be applied to those with one home worth 1.4 bln won or less (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Gov't is company,' now is time for private sector-led growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tax cut for chaebol, rich people; Yoon gov't returns to Lee Myung-bak administration (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon gov't kicks off 'private sector-led growth engine' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Single-home owners of homes worth 1.4 bln won or less to be exempted from property ownership tax; 90,000 to enjoy benefit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Corporate taxes, raised by Moon gov't, to be cut to level of 5 yrs ago (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Private sector leads as Yoon lays out plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to reform taxes, regulations to pursue market-oriented economy (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows bold deregulation, labor reforms (Korea Times)
(END)

