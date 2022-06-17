S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 8th day
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 10,000 for the eighth day in a row Friday, as the spread of the coronavirus is apparently slowing down.
The country added 7,198 COVID-19 infections, including 68 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,263,643, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The country reported nine COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,416. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 82, down from 98 the previous day, the KDCA said.
Of the 7,130 locally transmitted cases, Seoul accounted for 1,277 cases, with the surrounding Gyeonggi Province reporting 1,716 cases. There were 265 infections in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
South Korea's COVID-19 cases have been trending downward since they peaked at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)