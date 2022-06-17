Today in Korean history
June 18
1918 -- The Japanese colonial regime completes a research project on land ownership in Korea after eight years of collecting data. The large-scale project was aimed at documenting land ownership on the Korean Peninsula and modernizing data management but ended up leading to the consolidation of land acquisitions by the Japanese, who had not been legally allowed to own land in Korea.
Many Korean farmers lost their property during the registration process, with their land sold to Japanese companies or individuals. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.
1953 -- South Korea's President Rhee Syng-man releases 25,000 anti-communist North Korean prisoners of war from a prison camp on the southeastern island of Geoje, where there was frequent conflict between sympathizers of the North and the South. The release was made about one month before the signing of an armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
1964 -- South Korea signs a trade treaty with Burma.
1976 -- The South Korean government announces its fourth economic development plan. The administration at the time under General-turned-President Park Chung-hee first introduced a five-year plan in 1962 to industrialize the agriculture-based economy. Together, the plans helped large companies grow and households raise their incomes, but the nation had to shoulder heavy debts from other countries to finance the projects.
1980 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.
2002 -- South Korea defeat Italy 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. South Korea, which co-hosted the tournament with Japan, made it to the semifinals before falling to Germany.
2013 -- South Korea qualify for their eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup.
2018 -- South and North Korea agree to march together and form unified teams for a few sports events at the Asian Games, scheduled for August in Indonesia, and to hold a basketball match in Pyongyang in July.
2020 -- The South Korean military resumes a war remains excavation project on Arrowhead Ridge in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, which was halted, one day after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in the western border town of Kaesong on June 16, 2020.
