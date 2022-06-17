Go to Contents
Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations

11:11 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the U.N. Security Council should respond in a resolute and united manner to North Korea's provocations.

Yoon made the remarks in a phone call with Guterres, saying North Korean provocations pose a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the international community, an official at Yoon's office said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions while reporting for work at his office in Seoul on June 17, 2022. (Yonhap)

