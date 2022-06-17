Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon-N Korea

(LEAD) Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations

11:36 June 17, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS remarks, details from para 3)

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the U.N. Security Council should respond in a resolute and united manner to North Korea's provocations.

Yoon made the remarks in a phone call with Guterres, saying North Korean provocations pose a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the international community, an official at Yoon's office said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions while reporting for work at his office in Seoul on June 17, 2022. (Yonhap)

Last month, the Security Council failed to adopt a new sanctions resolution on North Korea, which launched a series of ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, due to vetoes from China and Russia.

"Unless the Security Council takes a resolute and united response, a wrong message could be sent that it tolerates North Korea's nuclear and missile development," Yoon told Guterres, according to the official.

Yoon also voiced concerns about the spread of COVID-19 outbreaks in North Korea.

He told Guterres that North Korea remains unresponsive to South Korea's offer to provide vaccines and treatment for the virus.

Yoon asked the U.N. to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in North Korea and make close consultations with the South Korean government over the matter, the official said.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK