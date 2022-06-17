BTS' 'Dynamite' video surpasses 1.5 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The music video for global sensation BTS' "Dynamite" passed 1.5 billion views on YouTube on Friday, becoming the second most-viewed video from the band, its management agency said.
The video for the megahit single released in August 2020 reached the milestone at 1:11 p.m., Big Hit Music said.
It became the K-pop septet's second music video to hit 1.5 billion YouTube views following "Boy with Luv."
"Dynamite," the first English-language song from BTS, is an upbeat disco-pop song about joy and confidence. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.
Including "Dynamite," BTS now has a total of 37 music videos with more than 100 million views.
