Military reports 468 more COVID-19 cases
14:54 June 17, 2022
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 468 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 171,544, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 402 from the Army, 42 from the Air Force, 12 from the Navy, 9 from the Marine Corps and three from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,342 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword