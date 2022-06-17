Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 13 -- N. Korean leader urges officials to wage battle against power abuse, bureaucratism
N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
14 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold missile defense exercise in August: sources
15 -- N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
16 -- New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
17 -- N.K. leader's sister sends medicine to patients with new infectious disease: KCNA
Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations
