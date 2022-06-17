KBO mulls discipline on player after meltdown
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league said Friday it is considering opening disciplinary proceedings against a player who lost his temper while arguing balls and strikes in a recent game.
An official with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Ha Ju-suk of the Hanwha Eagles will likely face discipline for his actions during Thursday's game.
"We have been holding disciplinary committee meetings on players who argued balls and strikes this season," the official said. "It is very likely that we will have one (for Ha)."
The incident occurred in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Lotte Giants at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, with the Eagles trailing 2-0.
With one out and a runner at first, Ha took a low pitch for a strike. He voiced his displeasure with the call made by home plate umpire Song Su-keun and took a few moments to gather himself before returning to the batter's box.
Ha eventually struck out swinging and then slammed his bat onto the ground, in apparent anger over the previous call.
Song ejected Ha from the game, but the player continued to argue as he picked up the bat and tossed it aside.
Then on his way back to the dugout, Ha hurled his helmet, which bounced off the wall and nailed the unsuspecting coach Darryl Kennedy in the back of the head.
On May 30, Kiwoom Heroes infielder Jeon Byeong-woo was fined 500,000 won (US$390) by the KBO for throwing his bat and helmet after a disagreement about a strike call during a game four days prior. Song was also the home plate umpire.
Ha also lost his cool and threw his bat down after striking out on April 30, though he avoided ejection then. The 28-year-old captain's penchant for angry outbursts was also featured in a documentary series on the Eagles released earlier this season.
Ha, a former first overall pick, is mired in the worst full season of his career, batting .213/.275/.292, all numbers well below his career average, with three homers and 31 RBIs in 60 games.
Under a recent rule change in the KBO, a player who is disciplined by the league may not be punished again by his club, meaning the Eagles can't suspend or fine their captain for his meltdown.
The Eagles, a perennial doormat in the KBO, are in last place at 22-41 through Thursday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)