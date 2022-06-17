JCS chief visits southern Navy, Air Force units to inspect readiness
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer on Friday visited Navy and Air Force units in the southern region to check their readiness amid growing concerns over the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chair Gen. Won In-choul inspected the Navy's Submarine Force Command in Changwon, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, and the Air Mobility & Reconnaissance Command in the southeastern city of Busan.
During his visit to the submarine command, Won called for service members to always maintain their capabilities and postures to "paralyze the heart of hostile forces" with a "single stroke."
"Submarines are key strategic weapons for national security. They are like sharp daggers that can give fear to the enemies," Won said.
In a separate visit to the Air Force unit, Won also called for service members to maintain thorough defense postures through effective operations of their surveillance assets.
He also visited the 51st Airborne Control Flight Group in Busan, which operates the E-737 Peace Eye aircraft.
His visit came as the military was tightening up its defense readiness in the wake of the North's continued missile launches and signs that it is preparing for a nuclear experiment.
