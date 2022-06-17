Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #first lady #Kim Jung-sook #Moon Jae-in

First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul

21:56 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee met with the wife of former President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Friday and held a friendly conversation, according to the presidential office.

The first lady's meeting with Kim Jung-sook, Moon's wife, took place amid the former first lady's scheduled visit to Seoul, a presidential official said.

Moon and his wife moved to Yangsan, 420 kilometers southeast of Seoul, following the end of the former president's five-year presidential term in May.

The meeting was the latest in a series of recent encounters between Kim Keon-hee and former first ladies.

The current first lady recently met with Kim Yoon-ok, the wife of former President Lee Myung-bak, and Kwon Yang-sook and Lee Soon-ja, the widows of late former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Chun Doo-hwan, respectively.

In this file photo, South Korea's first lady Kim Keon-hee (L) shakes hands with Kim Jung-sook (R), the wife of former President Moon Jae-in, at the inauguration ceremony for President Yoon Suk-yeol held at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK